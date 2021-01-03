Dry run for Covid-19 vaccination to be held on January 7

gurugram

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:06 IST

The dry run for administering the Covid-19 vaccine will be held in Gurugram on January 7, according to the district health department officials. Three vaccination sites, including two urban and one rural, have been chosen to carry out the demonstration of Covid-19 vaccination mechanism in the district.

The drive has already been conducted at the state headquarters in Panchkula on January 2. It was a part of the nationwide mock drill conducted at 285 vaccination sites across 125 districts to test the mechanism that has been set up to ensure a smooth roll-out of Covid-19 vaccination.

In Gurugram, the mock drive will be conducted at three locations – the urban primary health centres in Wazirabad and Bhangrola, and a government senior secondary school in Basai Enclave. “Wazirabad and Basai Enclave are urban areas, while Bhangrola is rural,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

He said that in each of the sites, the dry run will be carried out on 25 healthcare workers, who are already registered on the Co-WIN platform. A team of four vaccination officers and a vaccinator will demonstrate how beneficiaries will be registered, vaccinated and checked for adverse events in separate rooms as per the chalked-out plan.

“On Monday, the state health department will hold a meeting with the district officials regarding the dry run and share their learnings as they have already conducted the drive. Through the activity, we will check the end-to-end planned operations, cold-chain points, and tracking of beneficiaries on the digital platform, Co-WIN, which provides real-time information related to Covid-19 vaccination,” said Singh, adding that the teams will also check how vaccines from cold -chain points will be carried to the vaccination sites.

“There are 37 cold chain points and a regional vaccine storage warehouse in the district. Our focus will also be on transportation of vaccines to these sites at their designated storage temperature. For this, people handling cold chain points will also be a part of the meeting,” said Singh.

Once the vaccine is rolled out, over 32,000 health care workers in the district are likely to get the vaccine jab in the first phase. Over 286 vaccinators have already been trained and 181 sites have also been identified where the vaccination will be given once rolled out. The health department earlier this week sought additional manpower of 1,430 people who will be deployed as vaccination officers 1,2, 3 and 4 at the session sites having a waiting room, a vaccinating room and an observation room.