DTCP seeks applications to licence affordable housing projects

gurugram

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:11 IST

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has started seeking applications for licencing real estate projects under the affordable housing category. The department issued a notice on October 27 and has given one month to interested developers, who want to develop affordable housing projects.

The development follows the decision of Haryana government to increase the area earmarked for affordable projects to almost double of what was available earlier. The state government in August had increased the area available for affordable category from 15 to 30 acres. As per a rough estimate by the department, around 1,500 acres of land would be available for affordable housing in Manesar alone, which would make space for an additional 40,000 to 50,000 flats.

Developers whose applications were rejected earlier would also be considered again if the deficiencies are rectified.

As per the Haryana government norms, affordable housing licence can be given for a minimum of five acres and the size of the apartment is to be fixed between 28 square metres (330 sq ft) and 60 square metres (645 sq ft).

The affordable housing policy was launched by the Haryana government in 2013 to promote low-cost housing and make it accessible to the lower-middle class. The price at which these plots can be sold is fixed at ₹4,000 per sq ft.

“The affordable housing sector has been attracting lot of developers and this is the reason the state government has changed area norms. More houses in the affordable segment will give more option to buyers to purchase houses at a reasonable price. This is a positive move of the state government,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement.