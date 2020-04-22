e-paper
Education department asks counsellors to continue with tele-counselling during lockdown

gurugram Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
To guide students grappling with mental health concerns during the lockdown, the school education department has asked its counsellors to provide counselling services over the phone.

In a letter shared with district education officers in the state on Tuesday, the department wrote, “Due to the lockdown, students are not being able to meet their teachers and classmates with whom they share an emotional attachment. In the absence of interaction, the mental health of students can be affected. During this difficult period, counsellors of Umeed Centre are available to resolve any mental or emotional concerns that students and teachers might face. Counsellors must continue their services during the lockdown period so that students remain cheerful and are able to share their concerns if any [sic].”

Counselling and guidance centres called Umeed Centres have been operating in the state for the past two years. The tele-counselling service was started last year to address the grievances of students remotely. As per the new directive, counsellors across 15 districts in the state will be available to provide these services regularly during the lockdown period. Students in districts where the centres don’t operate can reach out to the nearest Umeed Centre counsellor. The helpline—6283848585—will cater to students in the Gurugram district.

The education department has shared the list of helplines operational across the state with school principals who have been asked to communicate the information to students.

