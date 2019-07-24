Factory worker found dead in Amar Colony in Gurugram

A 35-year-old man, who worked at a rubber factory, was found allegedly murdered in the bushes in Amar Colony in Sector 10, about a kilometre from his house on Tuesday morning, said the police.

The police have registered a case of murder against unknown persons. A preliminary probe has suggested that he was bludgeoned to death and sustained injuries on his head and face. According to the police, the incident was reported to the control room around 10am, following which a team from Shivaji Nagar police station reached the spot.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that as per the preliminary probe, the victim was possibly murdered sometime during the night. “Apart from his Aadhaar Card, he did not have any belongings with him,” said the official.

The deceased, Sarvesh Singh, worked at a rubber factory on Pataudi Road and had left his office on Monday morning. His elder brother, Rakesh, said that Sarvesh’s wife had spoken to him on the same day around 9pm over the phone, when he was at work.

“Sarvesh had said that he would reach home in 10 minutes. When he did not return, his wife called on his phone but he disconnected after saying ‘Hello.’” On the next call, someone else answered the phone but soon disconnected it. The phone went unreachable after that. We suspect that he was murdered,” said Rakesh.

The police said that according to Sarvesh’s wife she and her brother-in-law had been looking for him in the neighbourhood at night. Rambir Singh, Sarvesh’s cousin, said that when they were looking for him in the morning, they noticed police presence in the bushes in Amar Colony, and found Sarvesh’s body lying amid rubble of bricks. “He had cut marks and injuries on his neck and face. His wallet and phone have been stolen. He did not have enmity with anyone,” said Singh.

The victim, a native of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, had been working in the city for more than a decade, said his family members.

A case was registered against unknown persons under sections 302 (murder) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Shivaji Nagar police station on Tuesday, said the police.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 06:24 IST