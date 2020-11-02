Fire at electrical store put out after 3 hours

gurugram

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:43 IST

A massive fire broke out at a furniture and electrical store in Wazirabad village in Sector 52 on Monday evening. The store was completely gutted in the incident and it took 15 fire tenders three hours to douse the fire.

The flames from the spot also reached a two-storey building located behind the store. However, fire department officials managed to douse it quickly, as occupants were evacuated and flammable objects, such as LPG cylinders, were removed from the building.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Satyawan Samriwal, assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO), said that the fire headquarters in Sector 29 received a call about the fire at 7.06pm.

“Initially, four fire tenders were spent to the spot. Soon, the firemen informed us that the fire was getting out of control and we sent two fire tenders from each of our five fire stations, along with two fire tenders from DLF fire services, as a precautionary measure,” said Samriwal.

Samriwal said that the fire broke out in a one-storey store which repaired air conditioners and fridges, and also rented out furniture to people living in the neighbourhood.

He said that the store shared a boundary wall with a one-storey automobile service centre. However, the flames did not reach there. “While we were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the automobile store, flames managed to reach a two-storey residential building located behind the store. Only the windows of the third-floor caught fire and we were able to douse the same immediately. The occupants, flammable and valuable items had been removed much earlier as a precautionary measure,” said Samriwal.

He said that the fire was completely doused by 10.30pm. However, the store was completely gutted.

“The store was illegal and hence, it did not have a valid no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department. We suspect a short circuit in the electrical unit of the store as the main cause of the fire. We have kept a fire tender from Sector 29 fire station at the spot, as a precautionary measure,” said Samriwal.