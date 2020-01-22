Gangster, aide get life terms for 2016 murder of cloth merchant

gurugram

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:13 IST

A sessions court in Gurugram on Wednesday sentenced four men, including a dreaded gangster, to life imprisonment for murdering a 43-year-old cloth merchant in Roshanpura in Old Gurugram on July 16, 2016, the police said.

Holding them guilty of murdering Sanjeev Jindal from close range and, in an attempt to colour the incident as a robbery, fleeing with his bag, which is believed to have contained cash, additional sessions judge Sanjay Kumar Sharma pronounced life term sentences for 44-year-old Surjeet Kataria alias Ballu, his son Gaurav alias Sonu Kataria, Devender alias Dev from Jhajjar and Deepak Sharma of Jacumpura in Gurugram. The court also imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh on each for the murder. All the convicts will remain in the jail till their last breath, stated the order.

The police said Kataria has been booked in 28 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion bids. He was awarded a life sentence by the same court in another murder case in May and June in 2017.

“They shall not be entitled to any remission, parole and the life imprisonment in their case would be till their last breath,” the court order said. The court also imposed a penalty of ₹2.5 lakh on each of them.

Public prosecutor Sandeep Lamba said that on July 16, 2016, Jindal was hit by 3-4 bullets by the assailants near his home in the Sadar Bazaar area. According to the police, around 10pm, Jindal, who owns a garments showroom in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, was returning home from his shop. He got off the Metro at MG Road and boarded a bus to Sadar Bazar.

The police said the CCTV camera footage had shown two men trailing Jindal, who got off the bus and was walking home with a backpack and a white polythene bag in his right hand. As he reached the gates to his house, the men fired at him from close range, killing him on the spot. The road was deserted at the time and the trio fled on a motorcycle after snatching the victim’s bag. Hearing the gunshots, locals came out of their houses. Jindal’s family also rushed to the spot.

Jindal was shot in the forehead, neck, and shoulder, the police said.

The order stated that the CCTV camera footage clearly shows that assailants had planned the murder as they were waiting for him on a motorcycle near his house in Roshanpura Colony. The murder had angered the traders of Sadar Bazaar and they had protested by shutting their shops.

An FIR had been registered at City Police Station under sections 392 (robbery), 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of IPC and sections 25-54-59 of Arms Act.

The police had recovered four countrymade pistols, three dozen cartridges, 18 mobile phones, three police uniforms, some fake driving licences and fake registration cards of vehicles, and a Hyundai Verna from their possession in August 2016.

At the time Kataria was arrested, he was wanted in 28 cases of murder and robbery and had confessed to killing three persons, including Jindal and one of his former aides, in 2016. He had been evading arrest for the last year.

“The conviction of a dreaded gangster is the result of police investigation and hard work in collecting evidence,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

Jindal is survived by two children—a daughter and son—and a wife.