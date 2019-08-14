GMDA, HSPCB preparing joint action plan against residential units without STPs

gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) are in the process of creating a joint action plan to crack down on residential societies and condominiums that are not using sewage treatment plants (STPs) to recycle their wastewater, or are discharging only partially treated effluents into storm water drains.

A meeting in this regard was held on Tuesday between officials of the GMDA’s infrastructure division and HSPCB members. Lalit Arora, chief engineer, GMDA, confirmed that the plan would be ready by August 31. It will then be sent for review to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as part of proceedings related to pollution in the river Yamuna. Arora further said that the action plan would also cover industrial units, which is the domain of the HSPCB.

After the submission of an interim report by the NGT-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee in July, both the GMDA and the HSPCB have stepped up action against violators of the Water Act. While the GMDA has issued notices to 366 non-compliant residential societies and condominiums in the city for not having an STP as per norms, the HSPCB has initiated prosecution against violators across the state and recovered ₹47 lakh in fines.

The GMDA has also made it mandatory to install online monitoring systems for residential STPs by August 31, in order to map the amount of sewage that is either recycled or discharged. This deadline also applies to the 366 non-compliant residential societies.

“These societies were granted licences by the department of town and country planning after they submitted undertakings to build STPs. But years later, there is no sign of any sewage treatment or reuse,” said a senior GMDA official.

“After the lapse of deadline, the HSPCB will begin prosecuting the polluters. This includes those who have not installed STPs or are using STPs without any monitoring devices,” said Arora of GMDA.

In a survey last month, the GMDA had found that majority of mini-STPs installed in residential societies were defunct or discharging only partially treated effluents into storm water drains. For those societies unable to operate STPs despite government norms, the GMDA is also offering the option to pay requisite charges and obtain a sewer connection, so that storm water drains are kept clean (also as per NGT orders).

Kuldeep Singh, the HSPCB’s regional officer in Gurugram, did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

