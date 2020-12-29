GMDA, MCG, HSVP get new chiefs after major administrative reshuffle in Haryana

gurugram

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 21:36 IST

In the first large-scale administrative reshuffle since the formation of a new government in Haryana, the state on Saturday ordered the transfer of 51 IAS and four HCS officers, including key officers in Gurugram, Faridabad and neighbouring Rewari. The administrative reshuffle was being keenly anticipated in official circles after the formation of the BJP-JJP coalition government in October.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which has assumed the role of key planning and development agency of the city, got a new chief executive officer. State’s additional chief secretary, printing and stationary department, VS Kundu, was appointed the GMDA chief instead of V Umashankar. Kundu will be joining the GMDA on Monday and said he will carry forward the work done by his predecessor while trying to ensure comprehensive development in the city.

Vinay Pratap Singh, who was serving as the deputy commissioner in Karnal, has been appointed on the key post of commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, relieving deputy commissioner Amit Khatri of the additional charge. Singh has spent considerable time in the city as the deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner and is likely to take charge on Tuesday.

In the district administration, Prashant Panwar has been appointed as the additional deputy commissioner, Gurugram, with additional charge as the road transport authority secretary, replacing Mohd Imran Raza.

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikarn (HSVP), Gurugram, the once-mighty real estate arm of the state government which is now facing severe cash crunch, also got a new administrator replacing Chander Shekhar Khare.

Jitender Yadav, who was the additional excise and taxation commissioner, has been appointed as the city HSVP chief, while Khare has been sent to Chandigarh as the director of agriculture and farmers welfare department. Yadav would also hold the additional charge of director, urban estates, Gurugram.

“I will try to ensure that the authority functions in a transparent manner and problems of allottees and residents are resolved timely,” Yadav said.

The Gurugram City Bus Service also got a new full-time chief as Sonal Goel, who has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the GMBCL. She was earlier the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad.

In neighbouring Faridabad, Yashpal Yadav, who was serving as the Palwal deputy commissioner, has been appointed as Faridabad deputy commissioner in place of Atul Kumar.

Yadav, who has served in the district earlier, said he will try to address the basic problems of the city so that Faridabad can regain the status it once enjoyed. “My familiarity with the place and people will definitely help,” he said.

In Rewari, Jitender Kumar has been appointed the deputy commissioner.