GMDA to redesign Mayfield Garden, Baani Square intersections

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will be redesigning the Mayfield Garden and Baani Square intersections to decongest the area and assist pedestrians in crossing the intersections better, officials said on Wednesday.

The two intersections located next to each other are two of the most congested stretches in the city, with commuters taking an average of 15-25 minutes to cross the 600-metre stretches during peak hours daily.

Traffic coming from the directions of Sohna Road, Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, sectors 47, 49, 50, and 51 converges here.

Both the intersections have six-lane carriageways, with a right of way (ROW) that is 30-36 metres wide.

As per GMDA officials, post redesigning, the left exit allowing vehicles to travel from Bakhtawar Chowk towards Ardee City without having to halt at the signal will be closed, while the median dividing the service lane and the main carriageway outside M2K Corporate Plaza will be removed to increase the width of the carriageway by an extra lane, and creating enough space for motorists to take a signal-free left turn towards the Nirvana Country Road.

The redesigning has also allocated space for three elevated pedestrian refuge islands, two opposite Baani Square, and one opposite Cloud Nine Hospital to help pedestrians cross from one stretch to the other with ease.

The islands will be placed on top of green belts with wide pavements.

GMDA officials said they are referring to the study and designs compiled for the stretches around these intersections from the draft comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to modify them.

The CMP was compiled by the SPA on the behest of GMDA.

“We have kept the design very basic and easy to execute. There are two main modifications we have suggested based on our study of the two intersections that will bring continuity between the existing service lanes and main carriageways. The designs have been modified in such a way that motorists coming from any direction shall be able to cross the two intersections after clearing one traffic signal, instead of waiting at the intersections for a prolonged period,” Sewa Ram, an urban transport systems design expert and a faculty member at the SPA, said.

In the draft CMP, the study by the SPA states that the most amount of traffic, about 5,515 vehicles, travel towards and from the direction of Baani Square along Vikas Marg, during a single peak hour, at the two intersections. Followed by about 4,242 vehicles travelling towards and from the direction of Ardee City along Vikas Marg, and then about 2,076 vehicles from and towards Bakhtawar Chowk along Satpaul Mital Marg.

Only a total of about 139 vehicles travel towards and from M2K Corporate Plaza.

Daily commuters said that the congestion at the stretch is so severe that they are only able to cross one intersection after signals turn green for the fourth time.

“The drive between the two intersections is ridiculous, especially the Mayfield Garden intersection. The congestion is so much that the backlog in the evening stretches almost till the previous traffic signal, located 500 metres away. On a daily basis, it takes me more than 20 minutes to cross the area,” Deepak Lal, a resident of Nirvana Country, said.

GMDA officials said that they are in the process of identifying existing utilities at the two intersections to ensure the existing design can be utilised without any hurdles from an underground drainage line, overhead power lines, or water pipeline.

“The redesigning is in process, currently a utility survey is being undertaken before we proceed to the next step,” Lalit Jindal, chief engineer, GMDA, said.

