Gurugram: 35-year-old engineer injured in road mishap

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:59 IST

A 35-year-old engineer was critically injured after his car was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sector 5 late Sunday night when the victim was returning home after having dinner with his friend, said police.

The victim, Suraj Kumar Sehdev, is a resident of Ashok Vihar in Sector 5. His condition remains critical as he receives treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where he was referred from a private hospital in the city.

The police said the victim’s friend, Yogesh Kumar, was trailing his car in his own vehicle at the time of the accident around 12.30am, but could not identify the vehicle that hit Sehdev.

Kumar said they were returning after having dinner in Palam Vihar when the mishap took place. “I was driving at a distance when the accident took place. He was severely injured and right side of the car was completely damaged,” he said, adding that he took Sehdev to a private hospital as his condition was critical and informed his family members as well.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said they have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station.

The police said that they are checking the CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the accident spot to identify the vehicle that hit Sehdev’s car.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 21:59 IST