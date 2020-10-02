Gurugram: 35-year-old security guard found murdered in Meoka village

gurugram

A 35-year-old security guard was found murdered in Meoka village near Sector 90 on Thursday afternoon. The police registered an FIR against unknown persons at Sector 10A police station.

According to the police, the deceased, identified by his first name as Sandeep, hailed from Jhajjar and had been working in a private company near Manesar. The police said his body was found in a vacant plot near his house. His motorcycle had been parked next to his body and his mobile phone was missing.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 10A police station, said, “Prima facie, it appears that he was murdered and his body was dragged here. After the post-mortem examination, a case was registered on Thursday. The body has several internal and external injuries. No leads have materialised so far in the case.”

The police said according to the autopsy, the cause of death was ‘head injury with shock and haemorrhage following ante mortem multiple blunt force impact injuries.’

The victim’s younger brother, Hemraj, said, “On Sunday, Sandeep had gone from our house in Jhajjar to his rented house in Gurugram. Yesterday at 7am, we received a call from a relative in Gurugram, who informed us that he was found dead. We rushed to the city and informed the police. His body had multiple injuries on the head and thighs. We do not have any enmity with anyone. I had spoken to Sandeep during the last week and he did not mention any animosity with anyone.”

A case was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Pataudi police station at Sector 10 A police station on Thursday, said the police.