e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: 35-year-old security guard found murdered in Meoka village

Gurugram: 35-year-old security guard found murdered in Meoka village

gurugram Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 35-year-old security guard was found murdered in Meoka village near Sector 90 on Thursday afternoon. The police registered an FIR against unknown persons at Sector 10A police station.

According to the police, the deceased, identified by his first name as Sandeep, hailed from Jhajjar and had been working in a private company near Manesar. The police said his body was found in a vacant plot near his house. His motorcycle had been parked next to his body and his mobile phone was missing.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 10A police station, said, “Prima facie, it appears that he was murdered and his body was dragged here. After the post-mortem examination, a case was registered on Thursday. The body has several internal and external injuries. No leads have materialised so far in the case.”

The police said according to the autopsy, the cause of death was ‘head injury with shock and haemorrhage following ante mortem multiple blunt force impact injuries.’

The victim’s younger brother, Hemraj, said, “On Sunday, Sandeep had gone from our house in Jhajjar to his rented house in Gurugram. Yesterday at 7am, we received a call from a relative in Gurugram, who informed us that he was found dead. We rushed to the city and informed the police. His body had multiple injuries on the head and thighs. We do not have any enmity with anyone. I had spoken to Sandeep during the last week and he did not mention any animosity with anyone.”

A case was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Pataudi police station at Sector 10 A police station on Thursday, said the police.

top news
US Prez Trump taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for Covid-19 treatment
US Prez Trump taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for Covid-19 treatment
Delhi’s record of 150 deaths due to fire in 2019 is highest in last 5 years
Delhi’s record of 150 deaths due to fire in 2019 is highest in last 5 years
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg stars as Sunrisers Hyderabad get the better of Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg stars as Sunrisers Hyderabad get the better of Chennai Super Kings
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Now actor Akshat’s family wants Bihar police to probe his death in Mumbai
Now actor Akshat’s family wants Bihar police to probe his death in Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In