Gurugram: 4,800 cops deployed at city borders, outside containment zones

gurugram

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:25 IST

The Gurugram Police on Friday said it has deployed over 4,800 personnel on city borders and outside the nine containment zones to check any kind of unnecessary movement.

Gurugram commissioner of police Muhammad Akil said over sixty-four police pickets have been set up outside containment zones where a total of 1,342 personnel have been deployed.

The nine containment zones saw tight security arrangements on Friday, especially in Pataudi and Raipur village Sohna, where at least 15 Covid-19 people have tested positive so far.

“We have chalked out a micro-level plan, and police personnel have been deployed outside the nine containment zones and 20 borders connecting Gurugram to Delhi and other neighbouring areas like Faridabad, Nuh, Tauru, Sohna, and Rajasthan. The police are coordinating with the district administration and medical teams with the screening of residents and collection of samples in the identified areas,” said Akil. In a meeting on Friday afternoon, the commissioner of police assigned duties to station house officers of all police stations to monitor the law and order situation in the city. Gurugram Police has a total of 6,500 personnel.

Starting Saturday, the police will not allow any residents living in containment zones will not be allowed to move out of their residential area unless in case of a medical emergency. “We have directed all the resident welfare associations (RWAs) to ensure all the shops of essential goods are open for the residents. Rest, all the deliveries will only be allowed till the entrance of the condominium,” said Akil adding all deliveries will be monitored by the police teams.

Akil said the police have identified entry and exit points in each containment zones and have set up police pickets with at each spot. Maximum deployment is in areas with the most number of entry and exit points such as Sector 9, Nirvana Country, Pataudi, and Raipur village, the police said.

The police personnel will work in eight-hour shifts for at least 10 days after which they will be replaced, police said.

“All personnel were deployed after their medical tests were conducted and they were declared fit. They will be deployed in three shifts of eight hours each. We have provided three tents for the personnel deployed in each zone to ensure they can take rest and can sit unless they have to check the movement of the residents crossing the picket,” Akil said.

The police have taken help from Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Public Works Department to seal the areas under containment zones. Only health officials will be allowed to enter these containment zones to conduct door-to-door health checkups. An area spread over five-kilometre is cordoned off in the identified containment zone and an additional area of three kilometre is earmarked as a buffer zone as a precautionary measure.

“This containment zone strategy can also help us prevent the transmission of the coronavirus disease to the other parts of the city. We will also monitor and ensure social distancing measures in these areas,” Akil said.