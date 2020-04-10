Gurugram administration allows online delivery retailers to continue services in containment zones

gurugram

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:24 IST

People living in the nine containment zones in Gurugram can continue to procure essential items through online delivery retailers, district administration officials said on Friday.

The nine containment zones in Gurugram are Nirvana Country in Sector 54, Palam Vihar, Emaar Palm Gardens in Sector 83, Laburnum in Sushant Lok Phase 1, Sector 9, Sector 39, Fazilpur Jharsa, Ward 11 in Pataudi, and Raipur village in Sohna.

“Delivery of essential items from online delivery retailers will be allowed in the nine containment zones provided all necessary safety precautions are undertaken by the agent delivering the items as well as the residents taking them,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said.

The district administration officials further said the spot where the essential goods will be delivered would be chosen by respective RWAs or village panchayats.

In a statement released by the district administration on Wednesday, Khatri had said that areas falling within a 3-kilometre radius of the epicentre, from where a positive case is reported, will come under a containment zone.

The administration has also issued orders stating that RWAs of condominiums, societies, and residential sectors can also approach Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), district food and supply controller (DFSC) as well as Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for getting essential items.

HSAMB officials said RWAs of condominiums, societies, and residential sectors can send an email to rwa.covid@mcg.gov.in for procuring essential items such as vegetables, fruits, milk, ration. The essential items that would be put together in packets and subsequently delivered inside the residential areas.

“Since last month, we already have a mechanism in place for delivering essential items to RWAs and in the past we have already delivered essentials to a few societies that fall under the nine containment zones. We will emulate the same process unless the administration gives new directive stating otherwise,” Vinay Yadav, secretary, HSAMB, said.

On March 25, the MCG had issued a public release stating that the civic body will provide fruits, vegetables, pulses, flour, rice, sugar, and salt to RWAs of condominiums, gated colonies, and residential sectors that do not have a local grocery within their premises. The MCG had also issued a price list of each item along with the release.

The MCG, the HSAMB, and the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) have joined hands to deliver essential goods to city residents.

As per Mitu Dhankhar, zonal administrator, HSAMB said that after an order has been placed on the MCG’s email address, a disinfected bus operated by the GMCBL would be loaded with all the stock. The stock would then be dropped by delivery teams at designated sites chosen by respective RWAs. The drop-off spots would be within the establishment and would be open sites where circles would be marked to ensure residents maintain social distance.

The delivery teams would all be provided with a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit, which will include masks, gloves, sanitisers, full-body and shoe covers.The team members will be directed to not make any physical contact with any resident under any capacity.