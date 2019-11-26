Gurugram administration plans to start heritage walks, map structures

gurugram

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:29 IST

The district administration has plans of starting heritage walks across the district in an initiative that is aimed at improving people’s association with Gurugram’s local history and culture. The idea is among the various plans that the administration seeks to implement through the Kala Gram, a society that is being set up to promote art and culture in Gurugram.

Kala Gram will be spearheaded by the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates programme (CMGGA).

Swati Rajmohan, a Chief Minister’s Good Governance associate, said the administration’s objective was to encourage cultural engagement in the district through events and the proposal to start heritage walks was one such initiative. “In line with this vision, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will collaborate with various agencies for habitation mapping of historical structures in the district,” Rajmohan said.

“Our aim is to get a broad idea about the location of heritage structures across the district and the history behind them so that we can work towards starting heritage tours,” Rajmohan said, adding that the municipal corporation has plans of roping in a partner agency which will be tasked with the job of mapping the location of all heritage structures.

“We will sign a memorandum of understanding with an agency which will undertake the task of reviewing the literature of Gurugram’s history and visit the heritage sites. After this, making a detailed project report is expected to take another six to seven months. The report will contain information about all structures that exist in Gurugram and have a legacy value,” she said.

Based on the project report, the administration will work towards organising heritage tours in the district. “The administration is of the opinion that the city needs to develop a better understanding of its history and culture. There is no existing culture of visiting heritage places or places that have some sort of a cultural connect. The administration hopes to change that,” Rajmohan said.

Deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, who also has the additional charge of MCG, said the administration has lined up various plans under Kala Gram and introducing heritage walks was chief among them.

Parul Munjal, associate professor at the Sushant School of Art and Architecture, said that while it was a good idea to highlight historical places through heritage walks, the administration would need to engage with local stakeholders. “Heritage walks and other initiatives need to have a local context and engage with the local environment. The administration should also focus on improving visitor facilities around the various heritage places if it wants to attract more people,” Munjal said.