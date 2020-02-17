Gurugram auto drivers get 1 week to install digital fare meters

gurugram

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), on Monday, made it mandatory for all autorickshaw owners to install digital fare meters in their vehicles within a week’s time. The move, however, did not go down well with the autorickshaw union, whose members said they would meet officials on Tuesday in Chandigarh, Haryana’s administrative centre.

On May 30, 2019, the state government issued a gazette notification on the fixed fares chargeable by autorickshaws within the municipal limits of Gurugram and Faridabad—₹12 for the first kilometre and ₹8 for each additional kilometre. From 11pm to 5am, an additional 25% night charge is applicable. The notification also fixed ₹7.50 as extra luggage charge, but stated that the driver shall not charge any money for shopping bags or a small suitcase. A waiting charge of ₹30 per hour or part thereof, for a minimum waiting of 15 minutes, was also fixed. Barring the charges mentioned above, no other amount can be charged by autorickshaw drivers.

As per the official statement released by the district administration, autorickshaw drivers may not exceed the prescribed seating capacity of an autorickshaw.

On Monday, officials said that as per directive, strict action will be taken under the Motor Vehicles Rules 1988 and 1989.

“After the deadline ends, we will conduct a drive with the traffic police. Teams will be formed to check autorickshaws plying on major routes,” RTA secretary and additional deputy commissioner Prashant Panwar said, adding that there was a delay in implementing the rule due to state elections last year. We have now taken up the issue on high priority, Panwar said.

Earlier in January, HT reported of the 40,000 registered petrol and CNG autorickshaws in Gurugram, only 484 had digital fare meters installed after being verified by the weight and measurement department. While 206 meters were installed in November last year, 278 were installed in December. According to officials, over 300 autos got digital meters affixed in January.

RTA officials have said that without digital fare meters, they are no longer issuing any registration certificates or fitness certificates, which has to be renewed every two years.

However, members of the auto union are not happy with the move and will call on officials in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Yogesh Sharma, state general secretary of the Haryana Auto Chalak Sangathan, said, “The state government should reconsider the charges fixed. In Delhi, the minimum fare is ₹25 for the first 1.5km. Compared to this, the fare in Gurugram is ₹12 for the first kilometer; this is very low. Also, the government should regulate the price at which meters are being sold to us. It is due to the monopoly of the RTA and licenced dealers that one fare metre, which costs ₹1,000, is being sold for almost ₹3,000.”

RTA secretary Panwar, however, said the fare finalized by the state government is binding for all.

It is mandatory to install fare meters on all autos plying within the geographical area covered by the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and 5km beyond it.