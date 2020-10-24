Gurugram: Dussehra celebrations will be a low-key affair this year

gurugram

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:26 IST

Dussehra will be a low-key affair this year on Sunday with no Ravana effigy — the mythical symbol of evil — to be burnt at public grounds, including the Gaushala ground, which is one of the most popular venues for the celebration of the event. This year, the district administration has not given permission for any large-scale gathering in the city and the ceremony is likely to be performed digitally at several places. Residents have also said that they would be celebrating indoors.

Raj Saini, media coordinator of Shri Durga Ram Leela committee, Jacobpura — which is responsible for organising Ram Leela and Dussehra celebrations at the Gaushala ground — said this year, they did not get the necessary permission from the district administration due to which they have planned to organise the symbolic slaying of Ravana’s effigy digitally. “This is happening for the first time in the last 25 years that we are not organising a fair and a proper dahan ceremony due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. We have set up a screen of 16 x 12 feet at the ground and people can watch it, maintaining social distancing” he said.

Saini added that they are making arrangements to broadcast the event live through social media platforms and local cable operators so that the people can be a part of the celebration.

Amarjit Bakshi, chairman and managing director, Central Park Resorts on Sohna Road said they are looking to celebrate the festival in a more sustainable and safe manner. “We have planned to showcase a digital Ravan Dahan for our residents at Central Park Resorts. We want our Central Parkers to enjoy the tradition. We are also offering a host of social-distancing compliant activities for everybody to enjoy the celebrations,” he said.

As per the guidelines issued by Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, last week, people have been advised not to socialise this festival season. “We have cancelled all celebrations and suitable regulations have been put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Social gatherings are not allowed for the safety for people. Also, we have informed all the organisers to ensure that no Ravana dahan is organised across the city. People can enjoy at their respective homes following protocols of social distancing,” he said

Residents of various residential areas of the city have planned to celebrate the festival in a safe manner.

Shilpa Jindal Gupta, a resident of Sector 30, said they are performing a small Ramayana skit at home with her children playing the roles of Sita, Ram and Hanuman and their neighbours as spectators.

Another resident Kanika Bharara, a resident of DLF Phase- 3, said that the entire focus this year has been mostly to bond with family and to celebrate from the safe confines of the home. “Children have made paper Ravana and will burn the effigy on the terrace,” she said.

Mona Gujral, a resident of Monsoon Breeze in Sector 78, said they are celebrating Dussehra at home. “We have invited a few friends at home and have planned a small-scale celebration in the park. We are reciting dohas from Ramayan and are having customary jalebis and chole bhature for dinner,” she said.