Gurugram, Faridabad allow medical workers from Delhi to cross borders

gurugram

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:30 IST

Gurugram and Faridabad, on Tuesday, allowed the unrestricted entry of medical professionals, health workers and sanitation personnel to cross the borders from Delhi, said the police, nearly two weeks after Haryana government curbed the movement of people from the Capital to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Police personnel deployed at the Sirhaul border, connecting Gururgam to Delhi, continued to check identity cards and curfew passes of commuters on Tuesday but exempted doctors, nurses and other paramedical support staff. The ambulances, which were not allowed free movement earlier, have also been permitted to cross the border without any movement passes.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner (DC), Gurugram, said, “The borders connecting Delhi have now been desealed for people associated with emergency services and for medical professionals. We will monitor the situation closely and changes will be made only after the situation has been brought under control. Unregulated movement at the Gurugram-Delhi borders will not be allowed.”

The new directions were issued after doctors living in Delhi requested the district administration to allow them as they were unable to resume work even in case of an emergency, said Khatri.

Essential service workers, including paramedical staff in some of the capital’s major Covid-19 hospitals, had complained that these curbs have hindered their ability to work and have even affected the ongoing process of testing patients.

Borders connecting the two cities were sealed in the last week of April and the entry of only those engaged in essential services, carrying valid passes, were allowed.

Mohammad Akil, commissioner of police, Gurugram, said that they are allowing the exempted people after checking their identification cards. Their vehicles are also being checked before entering in the city. “All the vehicles carrying vegetables and essential items will also be checked to ensure that there is no smuggling of illicit liquor, illicit drugs, and migrant labourers,” he said, adding that vehicles do not need passes like before if they are registered under essential services.

The police have also changed the layout of deployment at the Sirhaul border by reducing the deployment to 25 policemen instead of 50, said the police.

On the other hand, the deputy commissioner of Faridabad issued fresh directions allowing paramedical staff and sanitation workers to cross the border connecting Faridabad and Delhi.

Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner(DC) of Faridabad, issued an order, stating that they have allowed the movement of medical professionals and others attached to essential services between Faridabad and Delhi as per the exemption provision mentioned in the border closure order. “We are allowing them to cross the border and they do not require to apply for the curfew passes any longer. We salute these corona warriors for their efforts,” he said.

According to the police, doctors and paramedics who have been issued Covid-19 duty passes either by the Centre or by the Delhi government or the Haryana governments will be allowed through the Faridabad-Delhi border without any fresh passes.

Faridabad had sealed its five borders with Delhi on April 29, prohibiting the entry of all commuters, including essential workers, while Gurugram intensified surveillance at the interstate and interdistrict borders. Only people with special passes are being allowed to cross the border. A spike in Covid-19 cases was cited as the reason for the decision to seal the border, said the police.

On Tuesday, Faridabad reported 11 new cases of Covid-19 out of which 10 are contacts of people who had visited Azadpur Sabzi Mandi in Delhi, said the police.

KK Rao, Faridabad’s commissioner of police, said that most patients, who had tested positive for Covid-19, had travelled to Delhi and caught the infection there. “The movement for people involved in non-essential services are still being regulated. We are questioning people entering Faridabad from Delhi and attempts are being made to prevent unwanted movement,” he said.