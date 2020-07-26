Gurugram: Gym found open; four customers arrested, owner booked

gurugram

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:40 IST

A gym owner was booked for running a gymnasium on Khandsa Road despite the state government’s order to keep all gyms closed. The police also arrested four men, who were found exercising inside the gym. They were all arrested on the spot, said the police, adding that the owner of the gym was not present during the raid.

According to the police, while top gyms across the city are still shut owing to the lockdown, many smaller establishments are defying the government order by stealthily staying open for select customers.

Gym enthusiasts say they need to workout regularly and cannot skip their routine. As such, defying the lockdown order is still worth the risk. Several small-time gym owners have started opening their establishments despite the fear of punitive action, said the police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said that a gym was found to be operational in Hira Nagar on Khandsa Road despite the lockdown order. “The Shivaji Nagar police station received information, following which a team was sent to the gym. They found four men working out. They were arrested from the spot,” he said.

The police said they have strictly asked gym owners not to open gyms as doing so can spread Covid-19 infection. Sangwan said according to the guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs, gyms, swimming pools, and other such establishments are supposed to remain under lockdown till July 31.

“The four men found working out inside the Khandsa gym seemed to be regular visitors. Apparently, they have not stopped visiting the gym despite the lockdown order. We have formed teams that are conducting surprise checks in the gyms across the city,” he said.

A case under sections 188 and 120B and section 51 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered against the gym owner and the four men at the Shivaji Nagar police station on Saturday. The owner is yet to be arrested.

The police said there are more than 500 gyms, employing hundreds of people, across the city and most of them have been shut since the end of March.