Gurugram: Head constable booked for rape

gurugram Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A police head constable, posted in the city, was booked for allegedly raping a 36-year-old woman on Saturday. The police said the woman, a Delhi resident, had earlier filed a zero-FIR at Bindapur police station in Uttam Nagar in Delhi, which was then marked to Sadar police station in Gurugram and an FIR was lodged here on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman, who has a private job, alleged that she got acquainted with a police official from Gurugram in 2017 and after some correspondence, he took her to a hotel in Sector 49, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The police said she alleged that after the incident, he established sexual relations with her on multiple occasions and threatened her.

Dinesh Kumar, SHO, Sadar police station, said, “The woman has levelled allegations against a police head constable. She had lodged a complaint in Delhi, where a zero-FIR was registered and based on that complaint, he has been booked. In the complaint, she has alleged that he had raped her. However, there are certain contradictions in her statement. It is mentioned in the statement that they got married. This is yet to be verified. We have summoned both the parties and a probe has been initiated. No arrests have been made so far.”

In the complaint, the woman alleged that she got pregnant but the accused forced her to take abortion pills. She further alleged that he told her that he would get a divorce and then marry her. “In December 2019, he showed me fake documents of divorce from his wife, following which we got married in a temple in Ghaziabad. Later I found out that he had been lying and had committed a fraud. In June 2020, he called me to a hotel in Gurugram, and threatened to defame me on social media. He also threatened to implicate me in a false case and boasted about having contacts in police and CBI. I had filed a complaint earlier but had to withdraw under pressure from him” she said in the complaint.

A case was registered against the accused police official under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Saturday, said the police.

