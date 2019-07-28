Gurugram hospitals report asthma flare-ups

July has been marked with fluctuating temperatures and high humidity, and according to doctors in city hospitals, such weather is a prime reason for triggering exacerbation of pulmonary diseases in patients. Doctors said they saw a jump of around 20% in the number of asthmatic patients reporting aggravated symptoms.

A trigger for pulmonary diseases is anything that leads to an aggravation of symptoms such as shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing or fatigue. Environmental triggers such as high humidity and changing temperatures can cause such flare-ups.

“People of all age groups who are asthmatic have been coming in with increased symptoms. We are advising them to follow their medication routine and visit a doctor immediately in case of worsening of the symptoms,” said Dr Arunesh Kumar, a pulmonologist at Paras Hospital. He added that a sudden change in ambient temperature can also trigger inflammation. “A change from air-conditioned rooms to the heat and humidity outside is also a factor. The change should be gradual,” Dr Kumar said.

The period of July-August is also the time when the influenza virus mutates as the heat and humidity provide the perfect environment for the same.

Experts recommended following extra hygiene in these months to avoid such diseases.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 03:05 IST