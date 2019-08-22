Gurugram man nabbed for allegedly cheating woman of Rs 6.7 lakh after promising to marry her

gurugram

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:45 IST

Police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 6.78 lakh after he promised to marry her but later backtracked. Police said the man had also duped another woman of Rs 7.5 lakh in a similar manner.

The accused man has been identified as Savan Desai, a native of Jaipur, who was staying in Sector 46 in a rented house.

According to police, the woman got acquainted with the man on a matrimonial website in March, following which they exchanged phone numbers and met in person.

Police said the man had introduced himself to the woman as one Mihir Jain from Jaipur and claimed to work for a multinational company with a hefty pay of Rs 24 lakh per annum. In her complaint, the woman said that he met her family and promised to get married to her.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said within a few days of meeting the woman, he told her that he was facing some financial difficulty and required money. “He approached her for assistance. Between March 22 and April 2, she transferred Rs 6.78 lakh to him in six transactions. After taking the money, he stopped responding to her calls. During investigation, it was found that he had conned another woman and a case was registered against him in Badshahpur,” said Boken.

Police said on August 19, when she met the man in Sector 40 and asked him to return her money, he threatened her and reneged on his promise of marriage.

The woman filed a complaint on August 19 and Savan was arrested on Tuesday from Sector 46. A case was registered against him under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station on Tuesday, said police.

The man was produced in a district court on Wednesday and sent to police custody for three days, police said.

In another case, unidentified persons were booked for allegedly sending misleading text messages to the distributors of a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, police said on Wednesday. The distributors received text messages allegedly informing them that they had won a car and asked for a registration deposit worth Rs 7,500. No persons have been arrested in the case.

In the police complaint, an authorised representative of the company said , “Some unscrupulous elements are involved in sending fake SMS to the company’s distributors and informing them on winning a car. These persons are also asking to deposit Rs 7,500 in their bank account for car registration.” Police said the complainant alleged that the messages were fake.

A case was registered under Section 66-D of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act at Cyber Crime police station on Tuesday, said police.

