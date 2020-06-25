Gurugram: MLA to discuss feasibility of lockdown-like measures with admin to curb Covid

gurugram

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:57 IST

A meeting to discuss lockdown-like measures in parts of the city to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in hotspot areas is scheduled to be held Friday morning, to be attended by senior district administration officials and Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla, who had last week proposed the imposition of a 10-day lock down in the city. Singla on Thursday said he will be talking to the Gurugram deputy commissioner and other officials of the district administration to discuss these measures.

“I had called for a 10-day lockdown as it is important to break the chain of transmission but this should be done in consultation with all stakeholders. There is a need to introduce strict measures in containment zones and clusters where the infection spread is high. Markets can be opened in a staggered manner; the goal is to prevent crowds. I will take up these issues in the meeting,” said Singla, adding that he was hopeful they will be able to check the spread of Covid by strict enforcement. The matter was also taken up in a meeting chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his visit last week.

On Thursday, a meeting was held at the office of the Gurugram police commissioner to discuss measures needed to slow down the transmission of this virus in different parts of the city. Senior officials including Ashok Sangwan, divisional commissioner, Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, and others were also present.

Referring to the meeting, Gurugram police commissioner Mohammed Akil said they discussed measures to control the rising number of coronavirus cases and how these can be stopped from spreading. “It is in a conceptual stage and the outcome will be shared once all agencies give their view points,” he added.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri did not respond to phone calls and messages for a comment.

The areas in the city particularly under the scanner are municipal wards which have both high infection rate and high population density. These include ward 22 (68 cases), ward 16 (89), ward 17 (83), ward 20 (80), ward 18 (65), ward 33 (75), ward 23 (87), ward 15 (50), ward 26 (101) ward 28 (64), ward 35 (91), ward 34 (164), ward 32 (189) and ward 29 (109).

Health department officials, meanwhile, said there was a possibility of collating containment zones into larger extended zones for better management and enforcement of rules related to social distancing and movement. The area of the containment zones, which was brought down from three km to one km, could again be expanded but a final decision is yet to be taken.