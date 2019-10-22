Gurugram: New sector residents ignore call to boycott polls, vote for Kherki Daula toll plaza removal, better infra

gurugram

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 00:33 IST

After having called their fellow residents to boycott the state assembly elections, residents of the newer sectors, from 58 to 115, turned a new leaf on Monday and cast their ballot in the hope that the next leader would pay attention to their demands and right for improved civic amenities, safety, public transport and removal of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, besides myriad other issues.

These sectors were developed in the late 2000s along the Southern Peripheral Road, Golf Course Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway to provide affordable housing to the city’s growing population. While many housing projects are still under construction, many are yet to offer possession of flats.

Aman Chawla, a resident of Sare Homes in Sector 90, said that many residents voted for the candidate who promised to remove the Kherki Daula toll plaza, which has remained a bone of contention and a key poll promise since 2008.

On October 6, residents of a handful of society had said they may give voting a miss on October 21 as a sign of protest against the continued use of the toll plaza. However, residents said they changed their stance on voting day.

“We aren’t against voting. But the government has repeatedly failed to fulfill its promise to remove the Kherki Daula toll plaza. This was one of the main agendas with which residents of the society cast their votes today; a lot of our savings are spent on paying the toll daily,” Chawla said.

Pooja Anand, a resident of Tulip Violet in Sector 69, however, said she has seen development in the area and now wants the next government to address issues related to women’s safety. “Slowly, cabs are becoming available in the area, which was a major struggle earlier. After the construction of a bypass road along the SPR, access to Manesar has also become better as one can avoid the toll entirely. Hence, I voted for the party, which I believe, will address these issues effectively,” Anand said.

Ajay Chauhan, a resident of Tulip Petals in Sector 89, also highlighted the importance of social platforms in spreading awareness among residents about voting. “In many society Whatsapp groups, messages were circulated asking residents to cast their votes. Issues such as poor sanitation, road network and lack of streetlights were among the top factors residents considered before deciding to vote. Many residents have shifted here from various parts of the country in hope of a better future, and today’s vote was a step towards that future,” Chauhan said.

Snigdha Prasad, a resident of Godrej Summit in Sector 104 on Dwarka Expressway, said lack of public transport, streetlights and safety were among the major factors she considered before casting her vote.

“I have lived in army cantonments for most of my life and never had to consider safety and transportation as factors before stepping out. My dad’s savings were spent in buying a house in an area which was advertised as a major upgrade in lifestyle. After shifting here, I realised the feeling was restricted to the society and not the area outside. Despite living in a better house, with more facilities, I feel handicapped and unsafe,” Prasad said.

Vox Pop:

“I moved here from Dwarka, in Delhi, with the general perception that life in Gurugram is a notch above. I purchased the house in 2017 and I am yet to avail its full benefits as there are practically no civic amenities in the area. Roads are broken, streetlights absent, drains uncovered

Amitava Guria, resident, Tulip Violet

“I have lived in Gurugram my entire life. I moved to the new sectors only two years ago. There is an endless list of demands, from improvement in sanitation, security and streetlights to sewerage. Residents voted today in the hope of getting each of these addressed.”

Yatish Sahu, resident, Sector 69

“My sector does not have proper bituminous stretches on many arterial routes. Drains are open at many spot and there is no check on undergrowth that causes diseases. We hope the next government shows its presence in the area and answers resident’s long-standing demands.”

Abhishek Rai, resident, Sector 83

