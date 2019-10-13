e-paper
Gurugram: Posing as passengers, two beat up cab driver, flee with car

gurugram Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Two unidentified men allegedly stole the car of a cab driver after assaulting him at an isolated location near Sector 89 on Saturday night. The police said the suspects were yet to be arrested.

According to the police, two men boarded the cab from Paharganj in Delhi for Pataudi. A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said when the cab reached near Sector 89, the suspects asked the driver to stop the car.

“The suspects then started assaulting the driver and pushed him out of the vehicle. They kicked him and beat him up. The suspects then decamped with his car,” the police official said, adding that the victim sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a hospital nearby for first aid.

The police said the suspects were not carrying a weapon. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 10 police station.

In another incident, two unidentified men snatched ₹2,000 cash from a man in the Civil Lines area. The police said the man was travelling in his SUV, when a car overtook him and its driver halted the car in front of his.

A police official privy to the case said, on the condition of anonymity, that the victim stopped his SUV abruptly and was about to confront the driver, when two men came on a motorcycle and started manhandling him.

“They snatched ₹2,000 cash and his watch and took off on the motorcycle. It is not certain if the car driver, who was blocking the path, was an aide of the suspects,” said the police official.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Civil Lines police station, said the police.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:52 IST

