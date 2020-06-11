Gurugram records 2 more deaths, toll now 13

gurugram

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:02 IST

The district on Wednesday recorded two Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13. The two deaths included a 64 -year-old man who was admitted in Delhi and a 55-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at a Manesar hospital. Health officials said that both the patients had co-morbidity issues.

“A 64-year-old man with diabetes and hypertension, who was tested Covid-19 positive, was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi for treatment. Another 55-year-old male, who was admitted at Medeor Hospital, Manesar, had asthma and hypertension,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

In the last three days, a total of nine deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the city, while the total fatality count of the state stands at 52.

At least 10 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition and admitted in three hospitals of the city, the officials said.

On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded 217 new cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 2,546. Of the total Covid-19 cases, 1,709 are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are home isolated, while 824 have been discharged so far.

Gurugram’s Covid-19 burden on the state has increased to 51% this week. Of the 3,339 total active cases in Haryana, 1,709 are from the district, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a group of volunteers appointed by the district administration visited 25 private hospitals on Wednesday to explain them about the data collection procedure.

The hospital management team constituted by the administration has prepared a proforma to collect statistical information about suspected cases, confirmed cases, ICU beds, ventilators, dialysis machines and ambulances.

All the collected data will be incorporated on the GMDA portal to have a record on the availability of beds like which are occupied by confirmed or suspected cases. It will also incorporate details like total and occupied ventilators, availability of PPEs and N95.