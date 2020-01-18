Gurugram’s air quality improves to moderate

gurugram

The city’s air quality improved significantly on Saturday from Friday’s ‘poor’ to record ‘moderate’ on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin with a reading of 148. Friday’s AQI reading was 231 on the bulletin.

The improvement in air quality was attributed to a mainly clear sky and a slight increase in wind speed to around 8 kmph, as per the CPCB. Manesar too had ‘moderate’ AQI with a reading of 109 on Monday.

Dense fog was reported in the morning, with visibility at the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Palam observatory dropping to 50 metres at 5.30am and improving to 150 metres at 8.30am. Dense fog is predicted on Sunday as well, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature on Saturday rose to 16.8 degrees Celsius from 16 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to IMD data. The maximum temperature was around three degrees below the normal for this time of the year. On Sunday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius.

Light rain is predicted around Tuesday, and the maximum temperature could drop to around 16 degrees Celsius again, an IMD spokesperson said. The rain will be the result of a western disturbance, he added.

The minimum temperature on Saturday fell by a degree to record 9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to fall to 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, before rising to 9 degrees Celsius again around Tuesday.

Air quality is predicted to be in the ‘poor’ category till Tuesday, when it could improve due to good wind speed and rain, as per the CPCB.

The month has already seen two spells of rain, and could witness two more, experts said. “The intensity of rainfall on January 21 could be light, however, another heavier spell is expected later during the month,” Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD, said.