Gurugram’s Bajghera flyover likely to open by November-end: Railways

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:52 IST

The much-awaited Bajghera flyover is now likely to be open by November-end. The Indian Railways is yet to place six steel frame girders — each roughly 55-metre long — over the railway track (Delhi-Gurgaon-Rewari railway track) to join the approach roads built by the public works department (PWD) on both sides .

“Four girders are ready and two are still to be cast or assembled. We have placed an order for four cranes that will come from Panipat, to place girders over the track. We have also asked for railway traffic to be blocked between October 2 and 4 for certain periods, during which all six girders will be placed. After that, it will take us at least one-and-a-half months to place slabs and build roads, so we hope we will complete by November 20, and it can be opened latest by the end of that month,” said SB Malik, deputy chief engineer, Indian Railways.

Officials of the PWD and Indian Railways held a meeting on Wednesday in this regard. On September 9, the PWD had opened a four-metre wide underpass at Bajghera, which is built only for two-wheelers and autos.

Chandra Mohan, superintending engineer, PWD, said, “We have requested the Indian Railways to complete flyover work at the earliest or anytime in October, as November will be too late. PWD has completed approach roads on both sides and opened the underpass and the only delay now is because of balance work in the central portion.”

In December 2016, the PWD had commenced construction of the project (flyover and underpass) with a two-year deadline set for December 2018. Since then, the deadline for the flyover’s opening has been changed thrice.

The PWD, which is the custodian authority of the project and Bajghera Road — on which it planned a flyover and underpass for smooth flow of traffic between Delhi and Gurugram via Palam Vihar, New Palam Vihar and Bijwasan — changed the deadline to August 31, and then October 31, and is now dependent on the Indian Railways for the final completion of the project.

Residents said they have been waiting for the Bajghera flyover and underpass inauguration, which is likely to put an end to congestion. “We have been eagerly waiting for the flyover to open. It will shorten the distance from my house to Udyog Vihar to 15 minutes, a distance that currently takes us a minimum of 40 to 50 minutes via Daulatabad flyover,” Sunil Singh, a resident of Sector 110 A, said.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 09:52 IST