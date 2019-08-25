Gurugram’s Mapsko Royale Ville is a luxury abode worthy of royalty

gurugram

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 02:33 IST

Built in 2017, Mapsko Royale Ville, located in Sector 82, consists of eight towers in soothing hues of beige and cream. With ample open spaces, the condominium is a great place for fitness and sports enthusiasts. A massive badminton court, a basketball court and a cricket pitch dot the green landscape. Residents say the cricket pitch is packed on weekends when elders and youngsters come together for friendly matches. On weekdays, teenagers are sometimes seen frequenting the grounds or taking part in cycle races inside the condominium.

The large swimming pool of the property is a huge draw for its residents in the evening. Sagar Behl, a resident who moved here from Delhi, said, “I moved here primarily for the ease of commute as my office is in Gurugram. However, after moving here, I started enjoying taking laps in the swimming pool and frequenting the gym. It has given a huge boost to my fitness quotient.”

“Living here is a great experience. The open space is ideal for getting fresh air and feeling rejuvenated,” said Sanjay Rai, a resident. Most residents agree on the fact the condominium is a great place to live in and offers an excellent quality of life. Geeta Devi, a resident , said, “We have our own Whatsapp group for senior ladies. We meet every evening in the garden. While some of us go for walks, others sit and chat. Being here has helped us all form new friendships. Children and youngsters also have their own groups. It’s very vibrant here.”

While many residents have already found their roots in the condominium, some say that the community is still new and evolving. “The community is still being formed. Residents are extremely warm and helpful. Recently, we came together to celebrate Independence Day Once the community grows, we will celebrate all the important festivals,” said Om Prakash Dhanda, a resident.

The residency also offers a multi-cuisine restaurant, a sauna and spa, yoga and zumba classes, kids’ rooms and play areas, and facilities for playing snooker, table tennis and pool. Manisha Khatri, a resident who shifted six months ago, said, “We were living in a builder apartment earlier. We moved here primarily for my child, who, we thought, needed more open space to play. But moving here has improved our quality of life significantly. I love taking walks here. The air feels so fresh.”

The condominium also stands out in terms of design and aesthetic value. The Victorian-inspired architecture of the club and the beautiful landscaping of the gardens are a treat for the eyes. “Only a few builders design such spacious and large homes keeping in mind larger families. My entire family and I are extremely happy to have moved into this condominium. Our 5-BHK flat with multiple lounge areas and living rooms is extremely well-lit and airy and allows family members to enjoy quality time together,” said resident Devendra Kumar Yadav.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 02:33 IST