Gurugram serial killer identified by families of two victims he had raped, murdered

Gurugram Police officials have said that the family members of two minor girls, who were allegedly raped and murdered by Sunil Kumar in 2016 and 2017 in separate instances, identified the accused on Tuesday.

The SIT had called the families to the district court to identify the accused man as the police had a lead on his involvement in these two unsolved cases.

A five-member SIT team took the accused, Sunil Kumar, to the district court in the afternoon to collect his electronic fingerprints. The police custody of the accused will end on Wednesday and the police are expected to seek an extension to his remand, to track evidence in more alleged murders.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that in November 2016, the accused had raped and murdered a four-year-old girl and dumped her body near the bushes behind Omaxe Mall in Sector 49. In another case, two months later, he had raped and murdered a five-year-old girl and dumped her body in a drain in Rajiv Chowk. In both the cases, he was spotted by the family members of the victims. So, we had summoned the twin sister and father of the victim in the January 2017 case and the grandmother and a cousin of the victim in the November 2016 case. In both the cases, the victims’ families identified the accused man,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Singh added that they had collected fingerprints from the spots where the bodies were recovered from and they would match the prints with the accused for further court proceedings.

The father of the five-year-old victim said that his twin daughter identified Kumar as she had seen him following his sister from the community kitchen near Peer Baba shrine in Civil Lines.

“I was left seething after my daughter identified him in the court today. Had the police conducted a thorough probe, the accused would have been arrested earlier. My daughter’s body was found 20 days later. I demand that the strictest punishment be given to him,” the father said.

Echoing similar sentiments, the grandmother of the four-year-old victim said that the accused was an acquaintance of her family and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Sunil Kumar (23) was arrested on November 19 from Magarpur village in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, and during questioning, confessed to the rape and murder of at least 15 minor girls in Gurugram, Gwalior and Jhansi.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 10:08 IST