Gurugram: Three booked for assaulting, disrobing woman, beating her family

gurugram

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:45 IST

The police, on Tuesday, booked three men for allegedly abusing and beating a woman and three members of her family a day earlier in Farrukhnagar. The accused reportedly tore off the woman’s clothes and that of her mother as well, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday around 5am when the woman, 21, was returning home after purchasing cow dunk cakes. One of the three accused men passed an abusive comment, the police said, adding that the complainant went home and informed her mother.

“My mother and I were on our way to the man’s house to confront him, when the trio waylaid us. When my mother told them off for their abusive behaviour, one of the three men tore my clothes. When my mother intervened, they tore her clothes too,” the woman stated in the FIR, adding that one of the accused had behaved similarly once earlier, but her family did not file a police complaint because of social pressure.

The complainant alleged that when her aunt and her first cousin rushed out of their homes to help, the accused men assaulted them as well. They threatened to kill the complainant and ran when they saw her father approaching, the police said quoting the FIR.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the complainant and two of her family members were injured in the incident and taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10. “The accused men are on the run and are yet to be arrested,” the officer said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 B (use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Farrukhnagar police station.

WOMAN MOLESTED BY FATHER-IN-LAW

In another incident, a woman was allegedly molested by her father-in-law and sister-in-law’s husband, on two different occasions, in Sector 10-A. The police said a zero FIR was registered at Sampla in Jhajjar, which was forwarded to the Sector 10-A police station.

According to the police, the woman had alleged in July that her sister-in-law’s husband molested her when she was alone at her house. When she objected to his behaviour, he abused her. The police added that when the woman informed her in-laws about the incident, they did not take her seriously.

City police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that the woman said a few days later, her father-in-law also molested her.

A case was registered against the two accused under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10-A police station.

