Gurugram to get dedicated science centre

gurugram Updated: Jan 30, 2020 20:26 IST
HT Correspondent
In an initiative aimed at promoting science education, the state government will be setting up a Science City in Gurugram, officials of the Science and Technology department said on Thursday.

In a meeting with deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, the additional chief secretary of the Science and Technology department, Amit Jha, said that the objective of developing a Science City is to help inculcate a scientific temper in people by informing them about science.

While speaking at the PWD rest house, Jha said that the Science City would be developed in collaboration with the Central government and a committee would be set up to decide its location. The committee will be chaired by the deputy commissioner Amir Khatri.

The Science City will be spread over an area of 25-30 acres and will have thematic galleries covering physics, chemistry and other branches of science. During the meeting, Jha said that the Science City would benefit children and students from various educational institutions, by providing them with a resource centre to satiate their inquisitiveness.

He said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) would be roped in to set up a space gallery at the site, where details about satellite launches will be highlighted. Simulators will be installed by ISRO in the Science City to give students an idea about space journeys.

Additionally, an innovation hub will also be developed in the Science City to provide a space for students to work on various scientific ideas. A mentor, to guide the students, would also be made available at the hub. Jha said that the project is aimed at dispelling the notion that science is complex and would help students engage with the subject in an informal manner.

He said that apart from the dissemination of scientific knowledge, Science City would help in creating many employment opportunities.

