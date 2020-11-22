Haryana drafts new policy to set up women hostels

gurugram

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 23:30 IST

The department of town and country planning(DTCP) has drafted a new policy for private developers to set up women hostels in different parts of the state to make housing for working women easily available. The draft policy has been put up on the website of the DTCP and the department has sought suggestions and objections from various stakeholders regarding the policy, said officials.

Under the policy, girls up to the age of 18 years and boys, up to 10 years, would be allowed to stay in these hostels with their mothers. Senior DTCP officials said that the step has been taken due to increasing number of working women in the state, particularly in the NCR districts.

The draft document states that this policy aims to cater to the housing needs of working women, who have come from other states and districts, and need accommodation in cities such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Panchkula and others.

Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, Gurugram, said that the draft policy has been proposed by department keeping in view the high requirement of such accommodation for working women. “The department has sought suggestions from the public and stakeholders and the policy will be finalised thereafter. It will create more hostels for working women, who will be able to get good quality housing in urban areas,” he said.

The draft policy states that these hostels must have a mess or a common dining space, a laundry, a common room with indoor facility. A day-care facility for young children shall also be required.

The projects under this policy shall be allowed only in residential zones of development plans, the policy states. The minimum and maximum areas allowed for such projects are 0.5 acre and two acres respectively. The maximum floor area ratio allowed is 225 and the ground coverage allowed for these projects is 50%.

All projects under this policy will be monitored by a district committee headed by the deputy commissioner and will include senior DTCP officials. This committee shall have the power to monitor these projects, conduct inspections to assess the quality of services being given, the document said.