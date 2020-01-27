HSVP seeks excise dept intervention to recover ₹4.29 cr due in rent from liquor vends

gurugram

After failing to get the liquor vends to pay the pending rent of ₹4.29 crore for the last four years, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has sought the intervention of the excise department to recover the amount.

A letter in this regard was written last week by HSVP estate officer-2 to deputy excise and taxation commissioner asking him to ensure that liquor contractors pay the rent as the depart was the licence issuing authority.

HSVP’s action assumes significance as the authority has been facing a severe financial crunch for the last few months as it has accumulated large interest liabilities on account of bank loans taken to compensate farmers for their land.

As per the estimate given by HSVP officials, the total amount payable to the authority by liquor vends was ₹9.73 crore out of which ₹4.94 crore has been paid. However, a large amount of ₹4.29 crore is still pending.

The authority has issued notices to the vendors and also written to the excise department, officials said.

A letter written by estate officer-2 Vivek Kalia to Gurugram excise department states: “It is intimated that land for setting up the liquor vends and ahatas was allotted to the owners as per their request in view of the licence issued by your office for the year 2019-2020. A huge rent amount against the liquor vends is still outstanding.” The letter also states that rent for 2017-18 is also pending. The letter urges the excise department to recover the total rent due for the two financial years.

“Last month, the department had issued notices and sealed two vends for non-payment of rent after which some contractors made the payments,” said Hari Singh Jakhar, SDE, Survey. He added that the department will take action if the rent is not paid despite the notices.

Gurugram (west) deputy excise and taxation commissioner HC Dahiya assured they would take up this matter on priority so the pending dues are cleared at the earliest. “I will issue the necessary directions to contractors to ensure pending dues are paid,” he said.