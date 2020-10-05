e-paper
Illegal colony in Sector 37D demolished

gurugram Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A demolition drive was carried out by the enforcement team of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday in Sector 37D where an illegal colony was being developed amid large residential townships without any permission from the authorities, said officials.

DTCP officials said the team demolished plinths, boundary walls, and other structures built to develop an illegal residential colony on a two-acre plot.

“A large house was also demolished completely, while two similar structures under construction were also razed to the ground. A large boundary wall and pillars on the plot were also demolished. We will also write to officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) regarding the presence of illegal commercial shops that have come up in the area but are under their jurisdiction,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

A team of Gurugram police comprising around 50 personnel supported the enforcement officials in the exercise, the officials said.

Bhath also said the enforcement team also visited the Suncity commercial area in Sector 57 and got all the encroachments removed from its corridors and lanes. “ We had received a number of complaints from the residents, so the team visited the commercial area on Monday and got the encroachments removed. We have also told all the shopkeepers that such violations should not be repeated, else, they would face stringent action,” he said.

