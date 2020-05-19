Industries, e-commerce companies can operate with 100% staff strength, says Haryana government

gurugram

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:06 IST

Industries, e-commerce companies and other private establishments located in the orange and green zones will be allowed to operate with 100% staff strength in the fourth phase of the lockdown with strict adherence of social distancing norms as per the latest directive of the Haryana government issued late on Monday evening.

The companies, however, will have to apply on Saral Haryana portal with requisite information, upon which they will get automatic permissions and passes will be issued to the employees, the order stated.

The nationwide lockdown was extended from May 18 to May 31 following which, the Haryana government decided to allow resumption of economic activities in the entire state barring the containment zones.

In a separate order issued on Monday, the Haryana government also said that no public dealings would be allowed in government offices till May 31. But it has also stipulated 100% attendance for Group A and B employees of the state provided that there is adequate space in the offices for social distancing. However, the attendance for Group C and D employees has been stipulated at 50%. The heads of departments of various government offices have been asked to prepare a roster for these employees. Further, the offices have also been asked not to use central air-conditioning.

As per the order regarding the functioning of industries, all economic activities outside the designated containment zones will be allowed to operate with 100% employees under Lockdown 4.0. The direction stated that industrial areas with access control, such industrial model townships, industrial areas of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Authority(HSIIDC) , industry development centres and special economic zones (SEZs) will be allowed to function with 100% staff. E-commerce companies, industry in rural areas and other industry in urban and rural areas will also be allowed with 100% staff. However, all industrial and other business enterprises will have to mandatorily apply on the Saral Haryana portal by providing all details. Immediate automatic permission would be granted to these firms and passes shall be generated that would remain valid till May 31.

The government has also directed that work from home should be promoted and staggering of work/business hours should be followed in commercial and industrial establishments. All provisions of social distancing and sanitisation are also compulsory. In case of violations, action would be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, the order stated.

As per the new government order, the demarcation of areas of containment and buffer zones shall be determined by officials of state health department and district administration.The government also said that interstate and intrastate movement of goods and cargo, including empty trucks, will be allowed. In case of a change in the risk profile of the area of a containment zone, relaxations would be withdrawn.

“All the norms related to social distancing will have to be strictly observed both in private and government establishments to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19),” said a government spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that as far as government offices are concerned, it has been decided that department heads can call all the employees of groups A, B, C and D, if they have adequate space for social distancing. Otherwise the employees can either be allowed to work from home or be called to the office in separate shifts.

All the government employees, who have a smart phone will have to mandatorily download the Arogya Setu mobile application. In case an employee has a feature phone, then a missed call will have to be given from that phone on the helpline number 1921.