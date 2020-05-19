e-paper
Inmate tries to kill himself with scissors at Bhondsi jail

gurugram Updated: May 19, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
An inmate who was arrested in a case of rape allegedly tried to kill himself after snatching a pair of scissors from another inmate, who was having a haircut at Bhondsi jail on Monday morning. According to the police, the inmate allegedly stabbed himself in the neck with the scissors. His condition is reported to be stable and he is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the inmate is an accused in a rape case and his trail is currently underway. He is a resident of Badshahpur. The incident took place on Monday around 11.30am, when one of the inmates was cutting hair.

Bhartender Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bhondsi police station, said, “He twisted the hand of the other inmate and snatched the scissors from him and stabbed himself in the neck. He was taken to a hospital in Sector 10, where his condition is reported to be stable. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the inmate under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station on Monday, the police said.

