Interstate police meet ahead of assembly polls

gurugram

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:39 IST

An inter-state/district coordination meeting of senior police officers from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and the districts sharing borders with Gurugram was held on Saturday at the office of the commissioner of police in Civil Lines. The meeting was conducted to formulate and review a joint strategy and discuss key issues related to law and order ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections in Haryana.

Muhammad Akil, the commissioner of police, Gurugram told media persons that several aspects related to joint patrolling, setting up checkpoints on strategic roads (even non-motorable roads), and the smuggling of arms, illicit liquor, cash and narcotics, were discussed.

“As the legislative assembly elections are near, a coordination meeting with senior police officers of the states and districts bordering the city was called to discuss aspects to peacefully conduct elections,” Akil said.

In the run-up to the elections, a comprehensive security plan would be prepared and lists of most-wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders, henchmen and parole jumpers would be shared between districts, he said.

The meeting was attended by Sandeep Khirwar, IGP Rohtak range, KK Rao, Faridabad police commissioner, and senior police officers from Rewari, Jhajjar, Nuh, Palwal, Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 02:39 IST