Man arrested for raping 5-year-old

gurugram

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:22 IST

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old man in Udyog Vihar on Tuesday. According to the police, the suspect was caught by the girl’s father and her neighbours during the incident and arrested from the spot.

The police said that the girl and the suspect are neighbours. She received medical aid and was discharged from the hospital late Tuesday, the police said.

In his complaint to the police, the girl’s father stated that the suspect, a daily wager from Etah in Uttar Pradesh, moved to his neighbourhood a few months ago and lived alone. He got acquainted with the family and frequently visited their house to play with the children.

On Tuesday, the suspect allegedly lured the girl, who was playing outside her house, to his room and raped her. The parents had left home around 10am, the police said, adding that the girl and her elder brother remained home when the parents were away at work.

The police said when the father returned home around 6pm on Tuesday, he could not find his daughter. He checked with his neighbours but no one was aware of her whereabouts.

“While looking for her, he heard his daughter crying and knocked on the suspect’s door. Within minutes, the suspect opened the door and the father saw his daughter lying on the bed in a pool of blood. He raised the alarm, following which the neighbours caught hold of the suspect and informed the police,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

An FIR was registered under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation ) of the Indian Penal Code at Udyog Vihar police station on Tuesday evening.

“The girl’s medical examination was done and she was discharged from the hospital. Her mother’s statement has been recorded before a magistrate,” said Sangwan.

The suspect was produced before the district and sessions court on Wednesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.