Man held for hacking emails, stealing money from e-wallets

gurugram

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 06:18 IST

The police, on Saturday, arrested a 22-year-old school dropout, who duped at least 50 people by hacking into their e-wallets in Gurugram, Delhi, Faridabad, and Meerut. They said he hacked into the email accounts of over 150 people in the past two years but had been evading arrest as he kept switching locations.

The police said he learned to hack from online video tutorials on the Internet and would spend the money he stole on parties in clubs, a leisurely lifestyle and frequent visits to hill stations with woman friends.

Suresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Cyber Crime Police Station, said the arrested man, identified as Tarun Tyagi, specifically targeted people involved in the money transfer business and collected a database of their email IDs and phone numbers from the Internet.

“He would use his mobile phone to hack their email IDs. Accessing the email settings of the victims, he would access the usernames and passwords of e-wallets that were saved in their emails. He would then transfer the money into his own bank account from the e-wallets that were linked to victims’ bank accounts. An exact estimate of the total amount he transferred to himself is yet to be estimated,” said the SHO.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that Tyagi had dropped out of school after Class 6.

“He is unemployed and would spend the stolen money on leisure activities. He has been doing it for two years but was arrested for the first time as he kept changing his location. He was produced in a court on Sunday and remanded to police custody for two days,” said Boken.

The police said the investigation began after Munna Kumar, who runs a money transfer shop in Laxman Vihar phase 2, had filed a complaint alleging that Rs 83, 900 had been stolen from him after his login ID and password were hacked.

On December 4, when Kumar entered his shop around 8:15am, he noticed that the amount had been deducted in 18 transactions. Tyagi had hacked his account and generated a fake password.

A case was registered against Tyagi under sections 66 and 66 D of the Information Technology Act and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station

In another case, a man, who runs a photo studio in DLF phase 3 along with his brother, filed a police complaint alleging that ₹1 lakh had been stolen from him after his email ID had been hacked. The police said the incident took place in April 2019 and the case was registered on Saturday after an investigation.

According to the complainant, he received messages on his phone informing him that Rs 1 lakh had been deducted in three transactions within six minutes.

“On April 28, I received the messages. I approached the police and found out that my email ID had been hacked. The perpetrator hacked into my Google Drive, which had pictures of my credit card and other bank details. He was able to conduct the transactions because I usually receive an OTP via email,” he said.

In another case, a paramilitary officer was allegedly duped of Rs 23,000 by a potential buyer who expressed interest in purchasing his bicycle from an online website, the police said on Sunday.

The complainant, requesting anonymity, said that the perpetrator assured him that he would make the payment online and his son would be coming to collect the bicycle. “He asked me if I use any e-wallet. I did. He later called from a different mobile number and said that the payment had been made and it would show up as pending on the app. He asked me to click on ‘approve’. When I did, Rs 23, 000 was deducted in nine transactions from my account,” he said.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 06:18 IST