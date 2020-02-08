Man snatches mobile phone from passerby in Udyog Vihar

gurugram

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:29 IST

The city police registered a case after an unidentified man snatched a mobile phone from a 25-year-old executive of a private company in Udyog Vihar. The victim was walking on a road near the office on Thursday night, talking on his mobile phone. No arrests have been made so far and the police are yet to identify the suspect, they said.

According to the police, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Chhawla in Delhi, works at a private company In Udyog Vihar. He told the police that around 8.50pm, a man on a speeding motorcycle snatched his mobile phone and fled towards the expressway.

Kumar said he was on a call with his friend, and lost his balance and fell at the sudden attack. “I tried to note down the registration number of the motorcycle but the plate was broken. I raised an alarm but no one came to help me or even chased the suspect. I immediately informed the police control room with the help of a passerby,” he said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said there had been several cases of mobile phone snatching in the area. They have formed teams who are recovering CCTV camera footage from different areas to identify the perpetrators. “We have received some clues that could lead to the identification of the bike-borne miscreants involved in snatching incidents. We have already arrested seven snatchers this year and teams are working to curb this menace,” he said.

A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Udyog Vihar police station on Friday.