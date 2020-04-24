e-paper
MCG asks RWAs to not dump horticulture waste outside parks

gurugram Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
To curb open waste burning, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday asked all Resident Welfare Association (RWAs) responsible for the upkeep of parks in the city to keep horticulture waste within the respective boundary walls and not dump it elsewhere.

In their directions, MCG officials said that they are facing issues with the lifting waste across the city during the lockdown period, as most of their tractors are currently engaged in sanitisation and disinfection drives. Since last month, the MCG has been disinfecting and sanitising common spaces of all condominiums, gated societies, plotted colonies, and other residential sectors across the city.

MCG officials said that from now on, horticulture waste will be directly lifted from parks. Officials added that they have been receiving several complaints from residents that such waste was being burnt in the open, while some of it was simply being dumped in open areas, and the waste could catch fire which could spread to nearby residential areas.

“If any RWA is found violating the directive, then the entire cost for lifting waste from their area would be borne by the RWA management. Scattered dumping of horticulture waste can cause accidents or fire and hence, the MCG is enforcing such heavy measures,” Said Devender Bhadana, executive engineer, MCG horticulture wing.

The city has over 793 parks that fall under the MCG’s jurisdiction. Of these parks, 483 are maintained by RWAs and 310 by the civic body. On March 22, the MCG had closed all parks in the city to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We will support MCG in this initiative. We will issue circulars and spread messages to residents via WhatsApp groups informing them that they need to coordinate with the RWA for dumping horticulture waste at designated points within a park. Further, we will also ask residents to inform us if such waste is being dumped elsewhere so that corrective measures can be initiated,” said Dhruv Bansal, official spokesperson of DLF Qutub Enclave Resident Welfare Association (QERWA).

