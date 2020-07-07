MCG hires two ambulances to ferry Covid-19 victims for last rites

gurugram

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:55 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has hired two ambulances to transport the bodies of Covid-19 patients to crematoriums and burial grounds, officials said on Tuesday.

As per MCG officials, these ambulances were hired from a private firm, after multiple complaints were received about the shortage of ambulances for ferrying bodies for cremation/burial.

Civic body officials said they too have witnessed cases first-hand, where hospitals refused to transport Covid-19 bodies, or did so only after charging a hefty sum from the Covid victim’s relatives.

Officials said that from now onwards, all Covid-19 bodies will be transported in MCG ambulances, free of cost. Prior to the hiring of these two vehicles, the civic body had no ambulances.

“Quick burial or cremation of Covid-19 bodies is extremely vital as it limits the chances of spread of the infection. In many instances, we ourselves witnessed private hospitals refusing to take Covid-19 bodies to the crematorium or burial grounds. In a few instances, we also received complaints from relatives of the deceased that they had to pay as much as ₹40,000 to the hospital staff to get bodies transported. Hence, we hired our own ambulances to put an end to this alleged exploitation,” a senior MCG official said.

Till June 8, Gurugram had recorded four Covid-19 fatalities. Almost a month later, on Tuesday, the number of people who had succumbed to the virus stands at 102.

“We have hired these ambulances to ensure the spread of infection is minimised and there is no delay in transporting Covid-19 bodies to the nearest crematorium or burial ground. We are undertaking all measures across the city to limit the spread of Covid-19,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

The health branch of the MCG will oversee the operations of the two ambulances. Officials from the MCG’s health department said that last week, after the ambulances were hired, a communication was sent to all private and public hospitals in the city directing them to inform the MCG immediately in case of a coronavirus-related fatality, so that their ambulances could immediately be sent to the hospital to transport the body to the nearest crematorium or burial ground.

The MCG has seven crematoriums in the city located at Sukhrali Village near Atul Kataria Chowk, Tigra Village, Palam Vihar, Sector 32, DLF Phase 3 and Madan Puri. The crematorium at Madan Puri is LPG-equipped.

On the directions of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the MCG is in the process of making all the remaining crematoriums CNG-equipped by the end of this month.

In addition to its crematoriums, the MCG has also earmarked three grounds for the burial of people who succumb to Covid-19. These are located in Sector 58 Power House, Ghata village, and Badshahpur village.

MCG has also formed a seven-member team — five medical officers and two junior engineers — who are responsible for cremating or burying all Covid-19 bodies.

Officials said that after a body is transported, the ambulance is thoroughly disinfected with isopropyl alcohol hydrochloride upon returning to the MCG’s health branch office in Sector 39, where the vehicles are stationed. In addition, to ensure there is no contact with the driver or co-passenger, each ambulance has been divided into two compartments separating the space where the body is kept from the rest of the vehicle.