MCG to clean up Ward 28 on Saturday

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:57 IST

More than 800 workers of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will carry out a sanitation drive in Ward 28 on Saturday, as per a release issued by the civic body on Friday. MCG’s Ward 28 includes sectors 38, 39, and Jharsa.

As per MCG officials, the drive will commence at 8.30am from Sector 38 on Saturday and will continue till 5pm. MCG officials privy to the matter said that areas falling under sectors 38 and 39 have a high quantity of C&D waste, due to which Ward 28 was selected for the initiative.

Workers will clear mixed waste, C&D waste, and also implement measures to curb pollution, such as cleaning high dust accumulation stretches and subsequently, sprinkling water on them. Further, trees and grass in the ward would also be pruned by horticulture wing officials while all illegal hoardings and posters will be removed and seized by civic body officials.

MCG joint commissioner Pradeep Ahlawat said that the garbage and debris will be transported to designated spots. Further, all roads and stretches would be made dust-free. “Due to the heavy collection and clearance of waste, sizeable numbers of earthmovers and tractor-trolleys have been provided to the workers along with tree pruning machines. Unlike the usual practice of allocating resources for a citywide coverage, the rationale behind this drive is to thoroughly clean a specific ward in a single day’s operation before proceeding to a different area,” said Ahlawat.

Officials said that depending on the drive’s success, it would be replicated in MCG’s 34 other wards.

With more than 800 staff members from MCG’s sanitation branch, C&D waste branch and horticulture branch taking part in the drive, the civic body has directed all workers to maintain strict coronavirus protocols, such as the continuous wearing of masks and social distancing.

It is the largest gathering the MCG has arranged since the national lockdown in March.

MCG had initiated a similar initiative from February 25 to March 4 last year when the civic body ran a 168-hour continuous drive to clean 28 stretches, covering more than 120 kilometres of road length in the city. More than 2,500 MCG workers participated in the week-long drive on a rotational basis. In the drive, workers lifted garbage, sprinkled water on roads after removing dust, cleared posters, hoardings, encroachments, repaired footpaths, maintained green belts, and desilt drains.