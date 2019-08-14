Meghalaya girl’s rape case: Fifth suspect, a minor, apprehended

gurugram

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:04 IST

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended on Tuesday for allegedly raping and molesting a 14-year-old girl from Meghalaya. The police had earlier arrested four people, including a woman, in the case.

The police apprehended the boy from Anand Vihar, Delhi after receiving a tip-off. According to the police, the boy, who was staying at a rented house in Meghalaya, was the victim’s neighbour.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “During the interrogation, the boy told the police that he lured the girl and asked her to come to Gurugram with him. He promised her that they will live together here.”

On August 8, the victim was allegedly raped and sexually molested by four people at different locations in the NCR over five days, after she arrived in the city on August 2, the police said.

According to the police, the girl was first raped in Rajendra Park, allegedly by Lokesh alias Lambu, a roommate of her friend. She was later introduced to Bhupinder Singh, who owns an office in Sector 38 and runs a business of providing medical attendants and caretakers for patients. The girl’s companion had allegedly introduced her to one Ritu and her husband, Om Prakash, both residents of Chauma. On August 5, Ritu had allegedly taken her to Singh’s office in Sector 38 on pretext of helping her get a job. The police had said that the victim was then offered alcohol and upon drinking it, she passed out, following which Singh allegedly raped her.

On Saturday, police had arrested Lokesh from Bihar. “Lokesh was settled in Gurugram,” Boken said. A case against the accused persons under sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 8 (sexual assault) of POCSO Act and 120B (conspiracy) of the IPC was registered at the women’s police station (west). The boy was produced before a court and sent to an observation home, police said.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 05:04 IST