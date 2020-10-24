e-paper
NHAI takes samples from 24 spots of Hero Honda Chowk flyover

NHAI takes samples from 24 spots of Hero Honda Chowk flyover

gurugram Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:25 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
         

To examine the structural health of Hero Honda Chowk flyover, which has suffered damages at least twice since it became operational three years ago, a team of National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) took concrete samples from several spots on the bridge on Saturday.

As per NHAI officials, these samples will be tested at a private laboratory in Delhi and will be checked for strength and quality of material to ensure there is no further damage to the structure, said officials.

The Jaipur-Delhi side of carriageway of the flyover suffered damage on May 8 last year after chunks of concrete fell from the bridge, causing a hole on the surface of the road. The NHAI had formed a committee to look into the damage that suggested remedial measures. Those were implemented during the repair work, said officials. Earlier on April 23, 2018, the same carriageway had suffered a damage after a huge chunk of concrete fell from the bridge, leaving a 15cm-deep and 250 sq cm-wide hole.

“A team from a a private laboratory in Delhi took concrete samples from 24 spots. These samples would be tested for strength and quality. The purpose of this testing is to check for health of the structure and to ensure that there is no future damage to the flyover,” said a senior NHAI official, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

The 1.4km-long flyover was constructed at the cost of ₹197 crore and was inaugurated in July 2017.

When asked about the matter, Vikas Mittal, senior manager, NHAI, said that this exercise was done to check the safety of the structure. “These samples will be tested and reports analysed,” he said.

The highways authority officials said that they had expected to complete this work in two days and had sought permission from the traffic police for the same period. However, the work completed on Saturday itself, thereby doing away with the need to divert traffic on Sunday.

