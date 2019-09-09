Nod to widening of Golf Course Road to meet projected rise in traffic

gurugram

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 02:17 IST

The Haryana government on Wednesday approved a detailed project report (DPR) for widening the Southern Peripheral Road, popularly known as Golf Course Extension Road, and building two underpasses and three flyovers on it. The project is supposed to turn this road into a signal-free, 6-lane corridor, streamlining traffic between Faridabad, Sohna and Manesar via Gurugram.

The tender to engage a contractor will be floated over the next couple of months and work on the road is expected to begin by the end of November with a completion time of two years, said officials.

The DPR includes a proposal for the construction of two underpasses, three flyovers and the strengthening and widening of the stretch from four to six lanes, a GMDA official familiar with the matter said.

While one underpass will come up at the intersection near Vatika Chowk, the other underpass is proposed to be built at the junction of Sector 55/56 (T-point) near Ghata village. The flyovers will come up at three junctions, namely Rajesh Pilot Chowk, Tighra Mor and Sector 49/50 crossing.

The 13-km-long SPR connects Gurugram-Faridabad Road near Ghata village and merges with the National Highway(NH)-48 near the Kherki Daula toll plaza. It caters to the traffic of nearly 25 sectors (55 to 80) along this road.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the custodian of the SPR, has prepared the DPR in two parts. The first part deals with the 8-km stretch between Ghata village and Vatika Chowk, where it meets Sohna Road (or NH-248).

Jitender Mittal, GMDA chief engineer, said, “The DPR for the first segment of SPR has been approved. The project has a budget of ₹282 crore and we are now working on a tender to hire a contractor. We hope to select a suitable contractor by the end of October and start work by the end of November.” Tender for the stretch from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 will be floated after the completion of the first segment, said Mittal.

The four-lane SPR is used by vehicles plying between Faridabad, Sohna, Manesar and Jaipur to evade traffic of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and MG Road. The traffic volume on the SPR has increased over the years and will continue to do so at fast rate, said Mittal, referring to a survey prepared by the GMDA for the project report.

“The traffic volume increased from 4,150 passenger car unit/hour in June 2018 to 4,589 passenger car unit/hour in June 2019. In June 2028, this will increase to 7,200 passenger car unit/hour,” said Mittal quoting the survey report, adding that passenger car unit/hour in June 2038 will be 11,596.

Local residents, who daily struggle with bottlenecks on the stretch, have welcomed the move.

According to the area residents, intersections, such as Sector 55/56 T-point,Rajesh Pilot Chowk, Tigra crossing and Vatika Chowk, have become dangerous in absence of free left turns and traffic cops. “We hope GMDA completes the work on time,” said Sunil Singh, a resident of Sector 55.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 02:17 IST