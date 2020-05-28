e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Nurse attempts to kill herself

Nurse attempts to kill herself

gurugram Updated: May 28, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 24-year-old nurse working at a private hospital in the city allegedly attempted to kill herself at her rented accommodation on Thursday. The police said she is being treated and the reason for her suicide attempt is still unclear. She also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)on Thursday.

A hospital source said the nurse tried to hang herself in a rented room in Jharsa where she lived with her friends, but her friends rushed her to the hospital.

Aman Yadav, the assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that the incident was reported to the police from the control room around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

“She was in her room at the time of the incident. Her friends witnessed her trying to hang herself within a few seconds. Currently, she is unfit to give a statement and is being treated at a private hospital. The circumstances around the incident are not known yet. A probe has revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19 following which she took the step,” ACP Yadav said.

According to the police, the nurse, who belongs to Kerala, was deputed in the emergency ward of the hospital. On Wednesday, her samples were collected and the report was received on Thursday, which stated that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In