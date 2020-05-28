Nurse attempts to kill herself

gurugram

Updated: May 28, 2020 22:47 IST

A 24-year-old nurse working at a private hospital in the city allegedly attempted to kill herself at her rented accommodation on Thursday. The police said she is being treated and the reason for her suicide attempt is still unclear. She also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)on Thursday.

A hospital source said the nurse tried to hang herself in a rented room in Jharsa where she lived with her friends, but her friends rushed her to the hospital.

Aman Yadav, the assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that the incident was reported to the police from the control room around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

“She was in her room at the time of the incident. Her friends witnessed her trying to hang herself within a few seconds. Currently, she is unfit to give a statement and is being treated at a private hospital. The circumstances around the incident are not known yet. A probe has revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19 following which she took the step,” ACP Yadav said.

According to the police, the nurse, who belongs to Kerala, was deputed in the emergency ward of the hospital. On Wednesday, her samples were collected and the report was received on Thursday, which stated that she had tested positive for Covid-19.