e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Of Haryana’s 29 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 13 reported from Gurugram district

Of Haryana’s 29 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 13 reported from Gurugram district

Faridabad and Sonipat, the two other most affected districts of Haryana, reported two and four virus cases, respectively, health bulletin said.

gurugram Updated: May 25, 2020 22:41 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi
Chandigarh
Haryana police personnel screen commuters at the Dundahera-Kapashera border, in Gurugram, on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Haryana police personnel screen commuters at the Dundahera-Kapashera border, in Gurugram, on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Yogendra Kumar/HT Photo)
         

Haryana’s coronavirus count on Monday rose to 1,213 with 29 fresh cases, 13 of which were reported from the worst-hit Gurugram. So far, the state has reported 16 virus deaths.

Faridabad and Sonipat, the two other most affected districts reported two and four virus cases, respectively, health bulletin said.

Both districts, along with Gurugram, are part of the National Capital Region, from where a large number of cases have been reported recently.

Jind and Kurukshetra reported three cases each while Karnal, Fatehabad, Hisar and Charkhi Dadri reported a case each. Now, the number of active cases in the state is 395 as 802 patients have recovered from the disease.

The state has a recovery rate of 66.12 per cent.

The fatality rate in the state hovers around 1.32 per cent while 3,944 tests are being conducted per 10 lakh population.

tags
top news
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
‘Saw Balbir Singh cry like a child after defeat to Pakistan’
‘Saw Balbir Singh cry like a child after defeat to Pakistan’
In 2am tweet, Piyush Goyal seeks trains’ list from Maharashtra. Sena replies
In 2am tweet, Piyush Goyal seeks trains’ list from Maharashtra. Sena replies
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In