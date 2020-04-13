Orchid Island residents say best way to beat virus is by staying indoors

gurugram

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:18 IST

The residents of Orchid Island — a gated colony of villa-style houses, located in Sector 51— have barely ventured out ever since a 21-day nationwide lockdown was initiated by Prime Minister to contain the spread of Covid-19.

To ensure that residents do not flout lockdown rules, the Residents’ Welfare Association makes regular announcements through loudspeakers, highlighting the Do’s and Dont’s of the lockdown. These announcements, in addition to the advisories shared by the RWA.

“Most people stay inside their homes and avoid stepping out. The RWA has also started making announcements via loudspeakers, though which we are reminded to stay inside and not flout any rules of the lockdown. These announcements reinforce the message of the lockdown and remind people about the necessity of curbs that are in place,” said Sonal Kaushik, a resident.

Kaushik added that the RWA had asked residents to keep a tab on each other and discourage anyone from venturing out. “The RWA has sought our cooperation and asked us to inform them if people don’t abide by the rules. If any such information is shared with them, they ensure that people flouting rules are briefed about the consequences,” said Kaushik.

The colony went into a self-imposed lockdown in the third week of March,much before the national lockdown was announced, and has completely restricted entry of outsiders and part-time staff, except in cases of emergency. The entry of part-time domestic helps, drivers, car cleaners, dog-walkers, among others, has been barred. A strict screening mechanism has been initiated with entry allowed only for those people who provide essential services. Everyone entering the building is required to use hand sanitiser and get their temperatures checked. “We have banned any unnecessary movement inside the colony and follow a strict sanitisation process. The entry of part-time domestic help has been stopped and people providing groceries and milk are only admitted after a thorough check,” said Vipin Bhatia, RWA general secretary.

Bhatia said that the colony had allowed the entry of a milkman, who was delivering daily. For other essentials, residents mostly depend on grocery shops located within the complex. “The shops are stocked with ration and the RWA has been in touch with the administration for supply. We ensure that the shops remain stocked,” said Bhatia. He added that the shop owners had been asked to make sure that social distancing was practiced by people while they stood in queue. Other common areas like lifts, corridors, and stairs are also regularly being sanitized with disinfectants, he said.

In view of the lockdown, the colony has cut down the strength of its non-essential staff and has provided the remaining staff members with boarding and lodging facilities within the condominium to reduce their chances of exposure . “We have provided accommodation to the security and housekeeping within the society . This will reduce any movement in and out and reduce risk of exposure. We provide them with all necessities,” said Bhatia.

The RWA is relaying all Covid-related affairs through its Whatsapp group and residents have been encouraged to post their queries or requests for help on the same forum. “Residents can reach out to us for any requirement. As far as senior citizens are concerned, we have their details and stay in touch with them regularly. In case, there are senior citizens who need help with chores, we ensure that the housekeeping staff meet their needs. For medical emergencies or any other requirement, we provided the services of a driver if needed,” said Bhatia.

Besides the RWA which is overseeing all the operations, residents also volunteer to help out anyone in need. “Senior citizens here are mostly living with their families. Apart from the RWA, many residents have also stepped forward to help and volunteer. We simply need to inform people about our availability via the society group and confirm our willingness to volunteer,” said Sonal Kaushik, recalling how a senior citizen had recently reached out to her after she faced difficulty in downloading a mobile application. “ We helped her out. All residents have been quite helpful to each other during this lockdown period,” said Kaushik.