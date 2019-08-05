Over 50 RWAs join hands for water conservation, harvesting rainwater

gurugram

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:03 IST

Representatives of more than 50 residents welfare associations (RWAs) on Sunday convened at the second annual conference on ‘Sustainable Development in NCR’, organised by the Gurgaon Citizen’s Council (GCC) and the confederation of NCR Residents’ Welfare Association (CONRWA), primarily to discuss matters of water conservation in Gurugram.

Presenting data on the existing water distribution system in the city, organisers said Gurugram’s population of 28 lakh people is facing a shortfall of 76 MGD per day.

They also emphasised on the city’s historical reliance on effective water conservation methods, and the need to revive these water management structures such as check dams and water harvesting pits.

In his address, PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh asked the public to conserve water, avoid its misuse and overuse. “To preserve the environment, the government is planning to develop a 700-acre green area/park in Sector 70, and the results may be visible by the next year,” he said.

RS Rathee, president of the Gurgaon Citizen’s Council, said the wisdom of city’s native inhabitants has been eroded by haphazard planning and there was need to course correct.

“Bundhs have been destroyed, catchment and submergence areas built over by real estate developers. We will soon face conditions where groundwater will drop to dangerous levels and whatever water is being supplied by authorities will not be enough for us,” he said.

Other speakers and participants, including included MCG additional commissioner Munish Sharma, senior town planner Sudhir Chauhan and district town planner RS Bhath, also stressed on the need to utlitise the natural topography of the Aravallis to trap and store rainwater.

“We are alerting the government and we will continue to make efforts to meet the shortfall. Conservation of rainwater needs to be made mandatory,” Rathee said, explaining that by the year 2031 Gurugram is expected to have a population of 60 lakh, with a daily water demand of 460MGD.

The gathering was also addressed by CONRWA general secretary Abhay Punia who touched upon the issue of waste management in the city. He explained that poor waste management practices further lead to pollution of common and vital resources like air, land and water. “To fix the issue, we demand that the city adopt a decentralised waste management system, which puts more accountability on officials and residents,” he said, demanding removal of MCG’s concessionaire for waste management.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 04:27 IST